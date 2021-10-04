Big Brother Naija organizers have announced that the show's sixth season cost N4.3 million to air.
BBNaija season 6 cost over N4 billion - Organizers
The revelation was made at the prize presentation event on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Multichoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe revealed the staggering cost alongside news that 12,000 people were hired for the production during the prize presentation ceremony which held on Monday, October 4.
“We employed 12,000 persons for this show, it cost us N4.3 billion to air this show this year," Ugbe said. “We use BBNaija to enrich lives and contribute positively to society. We hope to continue to do so.”
Recall that it had previously been announced that the show amassed one billion votes. Ugbe further disclosed that in the final weeks of the season, 300 million votes were recorded.
Season six's impressive data comes amid heavy criticism from fans. Barely a week to the finale, fans had threatened to kick start a campaign against organizers. However, the show not only sailed through its many hurdles but did so with astounding success markers.
Meanwhile the show's latest winner, Whitemoney got presented his N30 million prize money alongside keys to an apartment and a top-of-the-line SUV.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng