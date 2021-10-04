BBNaija season 6 cost over N4 billion - Organizers

Multichoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe revealed the staggering cost alongside news that 12,000 people were hired for the production during the prize presentation ceremony which held on Monday, October 4.

“We employed 12,000 persons for this show, it cost us N4.3 billion to air this show this year," Ugbe said. “We use BBNaija to enrich lives and contribute positively to society. We hope to continue to do so.”

Recall that it had previously been announced that the show amassed one billion votes. Ugbe further disclosed that in the final weeks of the season, 300 million votes were recorded.

Season six's impressive data comes amid heavy criticism from fans. Barely a week to the finale, fans had threatened to kick start a campaign against organizers. However, the show not only sailed through its many hurdles but did so with astounding success markers.

Pulse Nigeria