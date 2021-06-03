BBNaija Reunion is back! Lockdown season housemates set to return this June
The new season of the Reunion show will premiere on television on June 17.
Headlined by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Lockdown housemates will be returning for the BBNaija Reunion show slated for June 17, 2021.
Confirming the new show, BBNaija organizers recently shared a teaser of what fans can expect from the reality stars.
Watch the teaser:
Recall the 2020 season ended with Laycon emerging winner but not without some bad energy between himself and former housemate, Erica Nlewedim. Hopefully, the Reunion show will see both reality stars finally break the ice.
The anticipated Reunion show comes weeks after the show's organizers called for open auditions.
