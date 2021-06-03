RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Reunion is back! Lockdown season housemates set to return this June

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new season of the Reunion show will premiere on television on June 17.

BBNaija Reunion show [Instagram/bigbrothernaija]

A new season of drama is coming the screens, this time with Big Brother Naija season five housemates.

Headlined by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Lockdown housemates will be returning for the BBNaija Reunion show slated for June 17, 2021.

Confirming the new show, BBNaija organizers recently shared a teaser of what fans can expect from the reality stars.

Watch the teaser:

Recall the 2020 season ended with Laycon emerging winner but not without some bad energy between himself and former housemate, Erica Nlewedim. Hopefully, the Reunion show will see both reality stars finally break the ice.

ALSO READ: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed as host of BBNaija season 6

The anticipated Reunion show comes weeks after the show's organizers called for open auditions.

