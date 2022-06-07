In case you missed the show, here are the highlights:
BBNaija Reunion: Boma & Angel finally resolve beef [Highlights]
A number of unresolved drama made it to the Reunion show's second episode, just the way fans love it. From Arin versus Nini to Angel versus Maria and Boma, the episode was packed with drama.
Angel vs Maria
Angel opted for the most gruesome weapon in her arsenal when she brought back Maria's 2021 'Married Man' scandal. Both housemates' squabble spilled from episode one where show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu flashbacked to the infamous executive lounge tittle-tattle involving Nini, Maria and Peace.
Nini vs Arin
It turns out that there is unresolved beef between house besties Arin and Nini. The ladies left fans dumbfounded on the episode when they revealed that they were not in talking terms over a comment Arin's social media handler left on Cross's page.
Both stars had a go at each other for hot minutes, enough time for Nini to accuse Arin of fabricating issues to gain attention.
Angel vs Boma
The infamous face-off between Angel and Boma got a few minutes of spotlight plus the season's first recorded reconciliation.
Recall that major drama between the reality stars sprung from Boma confronting Angel over claims that she tagged him a 'kiss and tell'. The heated moment on the Reunion show saw Boma and Angel rehash the distasteful event and finally, buried the hatchet.
New episodes of the Reunion show airs weekdays.
