Viewers will admit that day 6 of the Pepper Dem Reunion show was what they signed up for in terms of intense drama.

Day six featured former housemates Omashola, Mercy, Frodd, Cindy, Avala, and Seyi. Check out the episode's highlight:

Cindy and Esther accept their Gossip Tiaras and Sash

Coming face-to-face with one's biggest fears may be one of the hardest things to do and former housemates Cindy and Esther had a go at it. The show opened with Cindy insisting she never tattled about any house mate while in the house. But Seyi chose the right time to uncanonize her with receipts from the time she spoke about a housemate in the house.

Mercy and Omashola's epic showdown

For long minutes, Mercy and Omashola forgot about the efforts made by the NCDC to encourage the practice of social distancing as the pair existed in each others air space as they tried to trash out a derogatory remark made my Omashola while in Big Brother's house.

The infamous bathroom fight which lead Omashola to slut shaming the Queen of highlights brought back a volcano of emotions from Mercy who shoved her offender in the heat of the argument.

A keynote quote from the show down? "Na me be winner, wetin I was use una shine do"?

Avala, the must-have arbitrator

With no energy left for mediation, show headliner, Ebuka passed on the baton of restoring peace and order to former housemate, Avala.

Avala literally called the spades on Omashola while demanding that he tenders a heartfelt apology.

To err is human but the fear of Mercenaries is wisdom!

After the fires fizzled out, Omashola moved seats and gave a heartfelt apology to Mercy who returned the show of truce with an apology for physically assaulting him. The show ended with Omashola pleading with Mercy's fans to stop trolling him.