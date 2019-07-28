Nelson has become the sixth housemate and the second male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Nelson from the Big Brother House.

This is coming after Biggie nominated the 16 remaining housemates for eviction.

The two housemates were evicted after amassing the lowest votes in the fourth week of the show, which saw Biggie putting all 16 remaining housemates up for eviction.

This is the fourth eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next nine weeks when the show comes to an end.

In the first week, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the show.

The second week saw Kimoprah and Ella leaving the house with their hopes of winning N30million cash prize and 30 million worth of prize being dashed.

In the Third week, Tuoyo was evicted after a fake eviction of Tacha and Seyi, which saw the two going into the secret room for four nights before they were both reunited with the other housemates.