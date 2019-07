Nelaon has become the sixth housemate and the second male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Nelson from the Big Brother House.

This is coming after Biggie nominated the 16 remaining houaemates for eviction.