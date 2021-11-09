RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Ka3na bemoans new Nollywood reality, demands quality films

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star has alleged that most Nollywood producers and actors have turned to influencing for money.

Ka3na BBN housemate
Ka3na BBN housemate

Big Brother Naija season five housemate, Ka3na has shared her two cents on a latest trend in the Nigerian film industry.

Recommended articles

According to the reality star, the lack of 'new' Nollywood movies on global streaming platform, Netflix is as a result of filmmakers and actors turning to brand influencing.

"Most Nollywood movie producers/actors have become brand influencers. No latest Nigerian movies on Netflix. Bbn Housemates don open their eyes to influencing money. It's not a competition y'all. Go make us good holiday movies please, " Ka3na tweeted.

Ka3na Jones tweet [Twitter]
Ka3na Jones tweet [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Despite the controversial star's claims, Netflix has unveiled a good number of new additions this year including Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' released back in October.

The holidays are also set to be packed with movies from top studios like Afolayan's KAP, Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios, Play Network and FilmOne Entertainment.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

Woman kills 5 of her 6 innocent children after seeing a photo of husband & side-chick

Woman kills 5 of her 6 innocent children after seeing a photo of husband & side-chick

Trending

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' wins new award in Dubai

Funke Akindele-Bello plays the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide in 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Pere Egbi to replace Ayoola Ayolola as Aminu Garba on 'The Men's Club' series

Dwayne Johnson says his production company is getting rid of real guns on set