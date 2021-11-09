Big Brother Naija season five housemate, Ka3na has shared her two cents on a latest trend in the Nigerian film industry.
BBNaija Ka3na bemoans new Nollywood reality, demands quality films
The reality star has alleged that most Nollywood producers and actors have turned to influencing for money.
According to the reality star, the lack of 'new' Nollywood movies on global streaming platform, Netflix is as a result of filmmakers and actors turning to brand influencing.
"Most Nollywood movie producers/actors have become brand influencers. No latest Nigerian movies on Netflix. Bbn Housemates don open their eyes to influencing money. It's not a competition y'all. Go make us good holiday movies please, " Ka3na tweeted.
Despite the controversial star's claims, Netflix has unveiled a good number of new additions this year including Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' released back in October.
The holidays are also set to be packed with movies from top studios like Afolayan's KAP, Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios, Play Network and FilmOne Entertainment.
