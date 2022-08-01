RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerians have wondered why they have to between watching the trenches and Islanders at the same time. [BBNaija]
Nigerians have wondered why they have to between watching the trenches and Islanders at the same time. [BBNaija]

First of all, the organisers of the show revealed that it would be having two opening nights just like its previous season - many believed either the male or female housemates would turn up on both nights.

Recommended articles

That was the first tip of the iceberg as both male and female housemates showed up on both opening nights, proving many fans wrong again.

Trust Nigerians as they moved on from that real quick and expressed worry over the size of the house where the first set of housemates moved into. Then came the following night; as the second set of housemates moved into another house.

For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy.

For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy.
For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy. Pulse Nigeria

Biggie named both houses Level 1 and Level 2 while fans of the show called them 'The Islanders' and 'The Trenches.'

Another big issue fans have had since the premiere is the fact that they have to watch the show on two channels, something a lot of people have been struggling with.

Biggie named both houses Level 1 and Level 2 while fans of the show called them 'The Trenches' and 'The Islanders.'
Biggie named both houses Level 1 and Level 2 while fans of the show called them 'The Trenches' and 'The Islanders.' Pulse Nigeria

Many have wondered how the organisers of the reality TV show came up with two houses and two channels

This is what happened.

If you watched the show on the night of the premiere, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed that Biggie had something up his sleeves. He went on to share a short clip of a game the housemates played while they were still contestants.

The game involved two name cards (a multi-colored card and black and white card), a deck of playing cards and two dices.

Biggie named both houses Level 1 and Level 2 while fans of the show called them 'The Islanders' and 'The Trenches.'
Biggie named both houses Level 1 and Level 2 while fans of the show called them 'The Islanders' and 'The Trenches.' Pulse Nigeria

The game aimed to determine who wrote their names first on any of the name cards. The housemates who were contestants were then paired for the game.

After they played the game which involved rolling the dice, the winner of each game wrote their name first on the name card of their choice while the loser wrote theirs on the second card.

For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy.
For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy. Pulse Nigeria

Those who wrote their names on the multi-coloured cards moved to the Level 2 (Trenches) house while those who wrote theirs on the black and white card found their way to the Level 1 (Islanders) house.

For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy.
For many, the second house looked more appealing while the first house appeared cheesy. Pulse Nigeria

Even though many feel it is too cumbersome surfing their TV sets to keep up with both houses, others believe it is part of Biggie's plan to keep fans glued to the show.

It is believed in many quarters that the two house script being bankrolled by Biggie is just part of more of the surprises, twists and jaw-breaking ploys planned to make this season one of its best.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

Trending

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

BBNaija 7: Beauty attacks Illebaye in fresh rift over Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Eloswag inscription [Twitter]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Bigbronaija]