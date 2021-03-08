Alex Asogwa has given filmmaking a first short with her directorial debut, a short film titled 'Nucleus'.

Starring Alex alongside Ngozi Nwosu, Aminat Taiwo, Asogwa Amuche, Sydney Talker, Ojiaku Chiamka, Victor Okenyi among others, 'Nucleus' explores the transiency of life using the stories of unconnected characters who suffer neglect from family members who should be by their sides.

The short film is not just Alex's directorial debut but her first foray into film production. It premiered on YouTube on March 7, 2021.

Watch the short film: