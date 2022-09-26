RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Sheggz was evicted alongside Hermes and Groovy in the show's ninth week.

Sheggz and Tomi Olusemo [Instagram/allthingstinspo]
Level Up housemate Sheggz has a huge deal of harsh criticism to wade through but thankfully, not from his family.

Following last night's eviction, the reality star's kid sister Tomi Olusemo took to her Instagram handle to describe how proud she was of his achievement during his stay in Biggie's house.

"Currently the proudest sister on the planet! @sheggzolusemo you have been inspirational. Keep doing you bro, you’ve been TV gold," the UK-based blogger wrote.

Sheggz' Sunday night eviction, after nine weeks on the reality show, came as rude shock with just 13.26% of the total votes. The Footballer turned budding actor was reportedly booed by the live audience, presumably for the weeks of negative attention his relationship with Bella earned him.

Recall that Sheggz was heavily criticized for being "abusive" in his relationship with fellow housemate Bella. The lovebirds got heat in and outside the house as well as strikes from Big Brother.

Regardless, Sheggz insists he has nothing to prove to anyone as he awaits Bella's return to the real world.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

