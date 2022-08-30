BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

Giddyfia has explained the reason behind the house's unanimous decision to evict Amaka. In a chat with Big Brother during his Tuesday diary session, the housemate who nominated Chizzy and Amaka admitted that his choice was from a personal view.
Amaka was evicted in an unprecedented immediate eviction process announced by Big Brother.
"It was looking like every corner you turn to, Amaka did something there," Giddyfia shared on nominating Amaka. "Adekunle said he feels like Amaka likes drama. Personally speaking, coming to live with her, Aunty has some issues and lack of coordination. Everyone was actually complaining about her."
On Chizzy, Giddyfia stated that the rider made him feel uncomfortable in the house. Prior to her shocking eviction, Amaka had fallen out with a few housemates including Chomzy, Phyna, Bryann and Giddyfia.
Daniella had also secretly opined that Amaka was guilty of carelessly leaving sanitary towels in the bathroom.
