BBNaija 7: We are struggling to come to terms with the situation - Beauty's team on disqualification

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate earned three strikes and an immediate disqualification for attacking her housemates in a fit of alcohol-influenced rage.

Beauty Tukura as the 43rd Miss Nigeria [Instagram]
Beauty Tukura as the 43rd Miss Nigeria [Instagram]

Beauty's social media team have put out an official statement reacting to the housemate's disqualification on Sunday.

In the statement shared on Monday, the team expressed the current state of disbelieve in their camp over her disqualification after only two weeks in the house.

"The last few hours have been an emotional one for BeeNavy, family and friends of our queen, Beauty Tukura. We are still struggling to come to terms with the whole situation because it's still hard to believe Beauty's time in the Big brother house was cut short. This wasn't the plan, it wasn't," an excerpt of the statement reads.

"We can't and won't make an excuse for Beauty's outburst or what inspired it, but we have decide to take this as a lesson, move on and look at the brighter sides."

The 43rd Miss Nigeria Queen earned her first strike two weeks ago for pulling off Ilebaye's wig during a heated argument. On Sunday, Big Brother issued two more strikes for attacking Groovy during their Saturday night party.

Recall that Beauty kept housemates and viewers up for hours after the party hurling insults at Groovy for dancing with Chomzy.

According to the Groovy, Beauty had ordered him to stay away from the level one housemate which he tried to do. She, however, got upset when she saw Chomzy move to Groovy for a dance during the party.

In case you missed it, catch the scoop: BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

The former housemate is yet to publicly react to her disqualification.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

