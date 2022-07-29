RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Thursday night’s level one pool party will definitely go down in the books as the way to kick off the season’s weekend parties.

BBNaija Level one housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija Level one housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The housemates were definitely in their elements dancing to the trending songs in their bikinis and shorts respectively.

Recommended articles

Speaking of bikinis, level one ladies delivered an uneasily rivalled appearance for their pool party with a range of stunning cuts from Chichi to Bella, Chomzy and even Doyin.

Expectedly, Twitter had quite a lot to say about the leading housemates of the night.

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single

Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single

JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single

Takeaways from Fireboy's 'Playboy' tracklist

Takeaways from Fireboy's 'Playboy' tracklist

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]