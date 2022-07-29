The housemates were definitely in their elements dancing to the trending songs in their bikinis and shorts respectively.
BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party
Thursday night’s level one pool party will definitely go down in the books as the way to kick off the season’s weekend parties.
Speaking of bikinis, level one ladies delivered an uneasily rivalled appearance for their pool party with a range of stunning cuts from Chichi to Bella, Chomzy and even Doyin.
Expectedly, Twitter had quite a lot to say about the leading housemates of the night.
Check out some Twitter reactions:
