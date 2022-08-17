BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

Things escalated quickly with Sheggz doing most of the name calling and accusing Adekunle of playing the victim in the argument sparked by the latter tagging him "not intellectual."

Amid their heated exchange, Sheggz' sweetheart Bella, almost got in a fight with Diana and Doyin in defense of her man.

Prior to their row, the housemates have hardly been on great terms. Sheggz had shared his reservation for the former Head of House a number of times especially regarding his perceived notion that the latter could not be trusted.