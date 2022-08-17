The level two house got heated up on Tuesday evening after housemates Sheggz and Adekunle came to near fisticuffs seemingly over food.
BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight
Both housemates were barely in great terms before their major outburst.
Things escalated quickly with Sheggz doing most of the name calling and accusing Adekunle of playing the victim in the argument sparked by the latter tagging him "not intellectual."
Amid their heated exchange, Sheggz' sweetheart Bella, almost got in a fight with Diana and Doyin in defense of her man.
Prior to their row, the housemates have hardly been on great terms. Sheggz had shared his reservation for the former Head of House a number of times especially regarding his perceived notion that the latter could not be trusted.
Meanwhile viewers are expecting Biggie to introduce a new twist to the game in a bid to assist the level two house. During their diary session on Tuesday, Big Brother hinted on bringing level one housemates to the level two house.
