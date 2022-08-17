RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Both housemates were barely in great terms before their major outburst.

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The level two house got heated up on Tuesday evening after housemates Sheggz and Adekunle came to near fisticuffs seemingly over food.

Recommended articles

Things escalated quickly with Sheggz doing most of the name calling and accusing Adekunle of playing the victim in the argument sparked by the latter tagging him "not intellectual."

Amid their heated exchange, Sheggz' sweetheart Bella, almost got in a fight with Diana and Doyin in defense of her man.

Prior to their row, the housemates have hardly been on great terms. Sheggz had shared his reservation for the former Head of House a number of times especially regarding his perceived notion that the latter could not be trusted.

Meanwhile viewers are expecting Biggie to introduce a new twist to the game in a bid to assist the level two house. During their diary session on Tuesday, Big Brother hinted on bringing level one housemates to the level two house.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

'Bandana' spends 4th week at No. 1, Bella Shmurda’s 'New Born Fela' moves to No. 10

'Bandana' spends 4th week at No. 1, Bella Shmurda’s 'New Born Fela' moves to No. 10

BBNaija 7: I don't want my woman to work, I want a housewife not a career woman - Chizzy

BBNaija 7: I don't want my woman to work, I want a housewife not a career woman - Chizzy

1da Banton, Zlatan are unperturbed in new video for 'No Sleeping'

1da Banton, Zlatan are unperturbed in new video for 'No Sleeping'

Goya Menor - 'Ameno Amapiano': The making of a Global Hit [Pulse Interview]

Goya Menor - 'Ameno Amapiano': The making of a Global Hit [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix

ARB and Goya Menor form a team for 'Advance Slavery' remix

Trending

Kess BBnaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija's Kess loses son

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Beauty Tukura [Instagram/beautytukura]

BBNaija 7: Groovy and I started dating before week 2 - Beauty admits in interview