BBNaija 7: Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, Groovy, Daniella, Modella & Chizzy nominated for week 4 eviction

Fake housemates Modella and Chizzy were also listed as nominees for the week.

Seven housemates have been nominated for eviction in week four [Instagram/Bigbrothernaija]

The nomination list for the week is here once again disappointingly to the detriment of the level two house.

For the week, a total of five housemates from a list of seven names, are up for possible eviction. The housemates up this week are Amaka, Kess, Pharmsavi, Daniella, Groovy with fake housemates Modella and Chizzy.

Avid followers of the show know by now that both Modella and Chizzy cannot be evicted from the show.

Modella joined the show as a fake housemate while Chizzy is one of Big Brother’s riders. Both housemates have extended immunity from evictions.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

