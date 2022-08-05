BBNaija 7: my mom was not comfortable with me coming on the show - Bella

In a lengthy heart-to-heart about family with sweetheart Sheggz, the housemate revealed that her mother was initially not comfortable with the idea of coming on the show.

While detailing the rigorous audition process, Bella shared that her mom complained about her getting blindfolded and driven to an unknown location.

Prior to Bella's revelation, Sheggz had a brief emotional moment while sharing about how his father abandoned his mom and siblings to relocate to Nigeria in a bid to provide and offer them a life of comfort.

According to the professional footballer, his dad's absence made him become privy to details of their marriage very early on in his life.