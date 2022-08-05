RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: my mom was not comfortable with me coming on the show - Bella

The level one housemate made the revelation in a chat with sweetheart Sheggz.

BBNaija season 7 housemate Bella [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija season 7 housemate Bella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Bella has opened up about getting support from her family members before coming on the show.

In a lengthy heart-to-heart about family with sweetheart Sheggz, the housemate revealed that her mother was initially not comfortable with the idea of coming on the show.

While detailing the rigorous audition process, Bella shared that her mom complained about her getting blindfolded and driven to an unknown location.

Prior to Bella's revelation, Sheggz had a brief emotional moment while sharing about how his father abandoned his mom and siblings to relocate to Nigeria in a bid to provide and offer them a life of comfort.

According to the professional footballer, his dad's absence made him become privy to details of their marriage very early on in his life.

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that some of the ships in the houses have continued to enjoy a smooth sail. Last night, during the level two pool party, Daniella and Khalid sealed things with a passionate kiss that lasted more than a few seconds.

