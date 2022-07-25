RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Don't miss out on the highlights of from the 'Level Up' houses.

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Big Brother Naija]
BBNaija season 7 housemates [Big Brother Naija]

Day 1

It's no news that the 24 housemates are in separate houses, accessible on two separate channels, a twist that's got fans curious about Biggie's motive. Speaking of Big Brother, the housemates have received their first wager task of the season.

Wager Task

The housemates have been directed by Big Brother to plan and deliver a talents show due on Friday. The housemates must split themselves into a group of four with each member of the group showcasing a distinct talent.

This article is being updated with live events from the Big Brother Naija house...

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

