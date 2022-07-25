Day 1
BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season
Don't miss out on the highlights of from the 'Level Up' houses.
It's no news that the 24 housemates are in separate houses, accessible on two separate channels, a twist that's got fans curious about Biggie's motive. Speaking of Big Brother, the housemates have received their first wager task of the season.
Wager Task
The housemates have been directed by Big Brother to plan and deliver a talents show due on Friday. The housemates must split themselves into a group of four with each member of the group showcasing a distinct talent.
This article is being updated with live events from the Big Brother Naija house...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng