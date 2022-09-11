BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

11/09/2022

Chomzy has been evicted

Pulse Nigeria

The housemate joins Eloswag and Doyin in the level 3 house as Biggie's guests. The new level three housemates will return to the main house at some point in the game although they will no longer participate in the race for the 100 million grand prize.

Big Brother Introduces new level

Level three will house today's evicted housemates. Big Brother's grand plot twist will see the housemates remain in the house as his guests until September 18 at least. As evicted housemates, they will not be running for the grand prize.

Doyin & Eloswag evicted

Pulse Nigeria

The evicted housemates are interestingly not going home but will remain in the house as guests.

Sheggz and Bella issued first strike

The housemates are two strikes away from disqualification. Sheggz's strike was earned for his blatant disregard of Big Brother's Tail of the House punishment while Bella's was for violating the house rules on provocation.

Day 48

10/09/2022

Housemates rock oldies themed Saturday night party

The housemates' Saturday night party was one for the books with little to no drama, a first of its kind this season.

Day 47

09/09/2022

Sheggz and Bella clash for the umpteenth time

The couple left shippers gasping for air with their latest fight that saw Sheggz threaten a break up for the umpteenth time.

Housemates divided over food

The tension in Biggie's house continues to thicken over food sharing. After a few days of disagreement over food, Chomzy decided to cook exclusively for herself, Eloswag, Bella, Sheggz and Doyin, a move that did not sit well with the rest of the house.

Day 46

08/09/2022

Housemates discuss how ships affect the dynamics of the house during diary sessions

Thursdays diary session saw the housemates share with Big Brother how ships affect the house and unsurprisingly, the Rachel vs Sheggz and Bella fight came up quite a lot.

Rachel slams Sheggz and Bella in new food fight

The viral food fight featuring Rachel, Sheggz and Bella rocked the house early Thursday morning.

Day 45

7/09/2022

Chomzy and Phyna clash over food

Chomzy's comment about level two housemates hiding away their chicken irked Phyna and sparked an argument between the two.

Day 44

6/09/2022

Chizzy kicks off week seven diary sessions

The rider has shared with Biggie his thoughts on the HoH games, the new HoH and the week's wager task which will see the housemates pay tribute to people in service.

Day 43

5/09/2022

Bryann, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna, Chomzy & Bella are up for eviction

Hermes' veto power as HoH of the week came to play by saving Adekunle who was originally up and replaced with Bryann.

It's live nomination!

Big Brother has directed the housemates to nominate three housemates for possible eviction on Sunday. Big Brother's riders have been exempted from participating in this week's nomination session.

Hermes- Bryann, Rachel, Bella

Bryann - Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin

Adekunle - Doyin, Bella, Sheggz

Doyin- Adekunle, Chichi, Eloswag

Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy

Daniella - Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag

Phyna - Adekunle, Allysyn, Chomzy

Sheggz - Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy

Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna

Chichi- Bella, Rachel, Chizzy

Bella - Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella

Groovy- Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle

Allysyn- Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi

Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna

Hermes wins this week's HoH

Pulse Nigeria

The housemate gets immunity from this week's eviction. Sheggz continues his reign as this week's tail of the house. As tail of house, the housemates have been instructed to send him on 'decent' errands or risk punishment from Big Brother.

Chichi, Chomzy, Eloswag and Hermes qualify for round two

The housemates will compete for the final stage of the game.

The Head of House games is live!

This time, the housemates played together in a two-round game. The winner tonight gets a Showmax movie date in addition to the established perks of HoH.

Doyin blows hot over Chizzy's comment

Pulse Nigeria

Doyin lost it with the housemates for a few minutes over fresh claims about her involvement in housemates' relationships.

Sheggz and Bella clash

The sweethearts gave viewers another dose of their triggering arguments this time over a brief clash Bella had with one of the housemates.

Day 42

4/09/2022

Giddyfia has been evicted

Pulse Nigeria

The housemate is the third to exit the game tonight, bringing the total number of housemates to 15.

Diana has been evicted

Pulse Nigeria

Diana is the second housemate to leave the show for the week. The France born housemate thrilled viewers for six weeks.

Deji has been evicted

Pulse Nigeria

The fake housemate's eviction was hinted earlier during the diary sessions after Big Brother notified his riders Chizzy and Rachel to ignore calls for a fake housemate to come forward.

Deji and Modella, joined the season in its second week as fake housemates. Speaking on his plans for Chichi, Deji noted that he hopes to continue their relationship outside the house.

Day 40

02/9/2022

Bella cautions Daniella over her tone with other housemates

Bella feels Daniella has a way speaking to other housemates that borders on being offensive.

The housemates' wager task is underway

The housemates were directed to create and perform a comedy sketch.

Phyna and Groovy shock fans with new video

In clips making the rounds, the couple showcase their favourite s*x style.

Day 39

1/9/2022

The female housemates' diary session is live

Similar to Tuesday's evictions, Big Brother has the female housemates share their thoughts on Amaka's evictions, the surprise evictions and how the house is preparing for the wager task.

Day 38

31/08/2022

Lovebirds Sheggz and Bella clash and make up

The housemates' ship got knocked a few times with two rant sessions with Sheggz threatening to end things over Bella's 'sharp mouth.'

Chichi & Eloswag fall out over bathroom use

Wednesday got off to a dramatic start for the housemates as Eloswag and Chichi came close to throwing hands over the latter insisting on washing the bathroom before other housemates use it.

Day 37

30/08/2022

The housemates' diary session is live!

Big Brother has the housemates sharing their thoughts on yesterday's immediate eviction and nomination process.

Day 36

29/8/2022

Big Brother announces immediate eviction of a fellow housemate

Here is how the housemates voted:

Dotun - Rachel and Amaka

Allysyn - Rachel and Chizzy

Amaka - Giddyfia and Chomzy

Daniella- Hermes and Chichi

Phyna - Adekunle and Hermes

Groovy - Adekunle and Doyin

Eloswag - Doyin and Amaka

Deji - Hermes and Doyin

Doyin- Rachel and Adekunle

Bryann - Amaka and Eloswag

Chichi- Adekunle and Allysyn

Diana- Chichi and Deji

Bella - Adekunle and Chizzy

Sheggz- Chizzy and Diana

Hermes- Doyin and Chichi

Adekunle- Doyin and Amaka

Rachel- Hermes and Deji

Giddyfia - Chizzy and Amaka

Chizzy - Eloswag and Bella

Chomzy - Amaka and Doyin

Dotun wins the week's HoH

The housemate beat finalists Adekunle, Chichi and Phyna to snatch the week's HoH crown. As winner, Dotun is immune from possible eviction this week.

The Head of House game is live!

Similar to last week's games, the HoH games has been split in two with male and female housemates playing separately.

Chizzy & Amaka get hilarious new punishment from Big Brother

For the next hour, Chizzy and Amaka have been ordered to speak lovingly to a makeshift transmitter and microwave respectively, apologising for misusing them and promising to never repeat their actions.

Week six's wager task is here

Themed 'only fools and and horses, housemates are to develop a comedy sketch of up to 45 minutes to present on Friday. at 2:00pm. In addition, the housemates have been instructed to pack their personal belonging in the black bedroom which will temporarily be inaccessible.

Day 35

28/8/2022

Modella has been evicted

Modella left the house after a month of playing as a fake housemate.

Amaka issued a strike

The housemate was found guilty of violating the house rules on microphone use.

Day 33

26/8/2022

The housemates' wager task kicks off early

The housemates are set to perform a show with originally made cosmetic products. Going forward, Big Brother has directed that their wager task performance will be at 2:00 pm.

Amaka and Bryann clash

The housemates had a heated argument early Friday morning following their pool party.

Day 32

25/8/2022

The week’s pool party is live!

It’s another Thursday and time for the housemates to literally let their hair down and wet.

Doyin lashes out at Eloswag

The housemate had a few choice words for the assistant HoH over preparation for the forthcoming wager task.

Hermes clashes with housemates over food

The lack of food in the house appears to be getting, especially, to the level one housemates who have been hoarding food for days now.

Day 31

24/08/2022

Eloswag thinks Doyin is behind the breakups and clashes in the house

During his diary session, Eloswag told Big Brother that he feels Doyin instigates fights between couples in the house hence his decision to nominate her for possible eviction.

Day 30

23/8/2022

The diary session is live!

This will be the housemates' first diary session following Big Brother's merger. For their sessions, Biggie wants to know how Monday night's nomination has affected the house, and why the housemates made their selection.

Day 29

22/8/2022

Chomzy wins the season's first female HoH

The housemate beat Bella at the final round of the games. Interestingly, there will be no evictions this weekend as Big Brother has offered to let the housemates bond for the week. However, there will be a fake nomination.

The HoH games is live!

Big Brother appears to have listened to recent criticism as the week's games split the male and female housemates, letting them play by sex. Four housemates (two male and two female) will compete at the third part of the games.

Week five's task will see the house make beauty products

For their wager task this week, the newly merged housemates have been instructed to create four beauty products. The housemates are also expected to design the product's package.

Day 28

21/08/2022

Big Brother merges both houses

Going forward, the housemates will live together as one house.

Kess and Pharmsavi evicted

The housemates from the level two house had the lowest vote of the week.

Day 26

19/08/2022

Big Brother orders Deji and Groovy to move houses

While Deji's comes as no shock, Groovy's relocation left the level two housemates stunned.

Level two housemates win week four's wager

The housemates won the wager with 60 points.

Big Brother commends level two housemates

The first half of the wager has gone in the favour of the level two housemates. Big Brother also noted the underwhelming presentation by the level one housemates.

The week's wager task is ongoing!

Level two housemates had the honour of presenting their inventions first. The housemates put together some interesting African inspired inventions including lie detectors, power generating systems, earthquake detectors and health check detectors. The housemates also appeared in gorgeous ankara pieces.

Level one housemates presented inventions inspired by multiple African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.

Day 25

18/8/2022

Deji's special task is well underway

The housemate has begun grumbling to other housemates about the level one house. Finally, one of the fake housemates is taking Big Brother's task seriously.

Day 24

17/8/2022

Big Brother issues a special task to Deji

Pulse Nigeria

The fake housemate has been directed to complain about the level one housemates. On Friday, Deji is expected to pack up and demand to be moved to the level two house.

The level two diary session is ongoing

Big Brother has asked the housemates to nominate a male and female member of the house to be moved to the level two house.

Adekunle & Giddyfia lament the housemates' untidiness

It's kitchen duties for Adekunle and Giddyfia. The housemates also got the chance to chat about how messy most housemates especially with kitchen hygiene.

Phyna appears to be enjoying her tail of the week punishment

Recall Biggie instructed Phyna to speak in alien language at the daily sound of the buzzer. Phyna earned her punishment for having the least performance at this week's Head of House games

Day 23

16/8/2022

The level two housemates' diary sessions is ongoing

The housemates are sharing with Big Brother how their losing streak and simultaneous nominations is affecting their game.

Big Brother has revealed to Chizzy that he plans to invite a male and female housemate from the level one house to help the level two housemates.

Day 22

15/8/2022

The wager for the week is themed Afrofuturism

Biggie has unveiled the housemates' week four wager task and it looks interesting. The wager for the week is divided into two parts. One part will see the housemates create a 3D model of five pieces of technology that is suitable for the future using African symbolism. The second part will see the housemates engage in a debating contest.

explain benefit to humans

Phyna and Groovy can't get their tongues out of each other's mouths

The housemates are officially an item so we guess it's passionate kissing season for the level two house.

Amaka is hardly over Phyna's betrayal

After a conversation with Phyna, Amaka got chatting with Modella about getting pushed under the bus by her former bestie Phyna.

Day 21

14/8/2022

Khalid has been evicted

Khalid is the fourth housemate to exit the season. So far, the level two house has lost five housemates.

Groovy is safe!

Thanks to the fans, Groovy has more time to thrill viewers this season.

Ilebaye has been evicted

The housemate is the third housemate to exit the show this season.

The Sunday live eviction show is live

At least one of the nominated housemates (Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Groovy and Bryann) will leave the show. Show host, Ebuka has also announced a surprise.

Day 19

12/8/2022

Level two house wins week three's wager task

The task saw the housemates design Gen-Z inspired outfits.

Ilebaye kissed me twice - Bryann

Bryann has spilled the tea on the intimate moments he shared with fellow level two housemate Ilebaye

Housemates get final rehearsal for wager task

The housemates will showcase Gen-Z inspired pieces for their fashion show later tonight.

Day 18

11/8/2022

Amaka laments the messy way some housemates leave the toilets

The housemate went off for a few seconds on an unknown level two housemate who left used cotton buds in the toilet.

Housemates are busy getting set for their wager task

Recall the housemates were tasked to create Gen-Z inspired outfits which will be showcased on Friday on a runway show.

Day 17

10/8/2022

Level two housemates finally win their first task

The housemates won a cooking task, their first in a long line of losses.

The Level two housemates diary session is live!

Similar to Tuesday's diary session questions, the level two housemates are sharing their thoughts on the house swap, wager task and losing streak.

Day 16

9/8/2022

Deji thinks some of the female housemates are desperately moving to him

The housemate has named Doyin, Chichi and Chomzy as the ladies aggressively on his radar.

I don't like the new home, everyone is in your face - Bella tells Biggie

The level one housemate made the revelation during her Tuesday diary session.

Doyin tears up over Beauty and Cyph’s exit

The housemate got emotional during her diary session with Big Brother.

Level one diary session is ongoing!

So far, Hermes and Chomzy have sat with Big Brother to share some insights about the game so far, the newest housemates and their winning streak.

Bryann and Daniella talk about the low energy in the level two house over double nominations

Bryann who is up for possible eviction this weekend noted how the second nomination in a row is affecting the energy in the level one house.

Day 15

8/8/2022

Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy are up for nomination

At least one of the level two housemates will be evicted from the show.

Adekunle wins the Head of House games

The new HoH has earned immunity for himself and his fellow level one housemates.

Like the previous weeks, the new Head of House will nominate level two housemates for possible eviction.

The HoH games is live!

Both levels have gathered in the arena for a new round of games.

Big Brother instructs housemates to pack their bags

Big Brother is about to introduce a new twist to the game. The housemates were left puzzled after a directive to pack their bags and await new instructions.

Meanwhile the show’s social media handles teased the new twist which might involve switching the housemates levels.

The housemates have been tasked with a fashion show

The wager task for week three will have the housemates create Gen-Z inspired pieces for a fashion show. Each housemate will put together a unique piece which will be unveiled as a group.

Day 14

7/8/2022

Big Brother introduces two new housemates

Chizzy and Rachael have been tagged Biggie's agents. The interestingly new twist will see the duo play till the end of the show without getting evicted.

Cyph and Christy O evicted

The housemates from the level two house are the first housemates to exit the show.

Beauty issued two strikes and disqualified from BBNaija season 7

The beauty queen earned two extra strikes for throwing items at co-housemate Groovy in a fit of anger.

Day 13

6/8/2022 10:00 pm

Beauty throws a fresh fit over Groovy dancing with female housemates

The beauty queen has created some post-party drama over Groovy partying with other girls.

The Saturday night party is live!

It's officially a turn-up night for the houses. Unsurprisingly, it’s more of a linkup night for the season’s lovebirds, especially the long-distance pairs.

Day 12

5/8/2022

Bryann laments the lack of food in the level two house

The housemate had quite a lot to get off his chest after the house lost their wager task especially as they could go the entire week without food supplies.

Level one housemates win week 2 wager task

The houses were directed to create a unique sports game. Level one housemates get 1500 pocket naira for their Saturday grocery shopping.

Bella shares audition details

In a chat with Sheggz, the housemate revealed she was blindfolded and driven to an unknown destination as one of the stages of her audition. She further revealed that her mother kicked against her coming on the show.

Did you miss the Daniella and Khalid pool kiss?

The two may have made things official last night after sharing a passionate kiss in the pool during the level two house pool party

Sheggz tears up in heart-to-heart with Bella

The British Nigerian footballer broke down while sharing a bit about his family.

Day 11

Housemates reunite for Showmax task

04/8/2022 9:00 pm

Level one and two housemates have gathered in the arena for an acting task. For some, the highlight of the night is Doyin and Cyph reuniting after last Saturday's kiss. Is it too soon to call in shippers for their long distance relationship?

04/8/2022 12:40

Level one housemates are having a heated exchange

Eloswag got upset over a joke made by Chomzy and Bella. Things shockingly went south in seconds flaring up at the ladies. Expectedly, Sheggz weighed in to defend his sweetheart.

Day 9

2/8/2022

Big Brother instructs Modella to shake up the house

The level two fake housemate has been directed by Big Brother to cause some chaos in the house.

Level two diary session is live!

In addition to learning about the housemates' week so far, Biggie has queried them about the newly introduced fake housemates.

Day 8

Hermes nominates five housemates for possible eviction

1/8/2022 8:00 pm

The HoH has nominated Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka and Khalid from the Level two house for possible eviction.

Hermes wins HoH games

The housemate will nominate five housemates from the level two house.

Week 2 Head of House Games is live!

1/8/2022 6:00pm

This week's games is expected to kickstart eviction nominations. For the week, Eloswag, who won last week's games is ineligible to participate, alongside the newly introduced fake housemates Deji and Modella.

Similar to the previous week, the winner of tonight's games automatically gets immunity from the week's possible eviction, immunity for his or her level and the sole power to nominate for eviction.

The housemates' wager task for the week is themed sports

For their wager task of the week, the houses have been instructed to create to invent an original sport to be performed on Friday . In addition to creating the sport, the housemates will make a rule book with guidelines on how the sport will be played, and design female and male jerseys.

Chichi and Sheggz start the morning with a heated exchange

Chichi fired some shots Sheggz' way this morning over a brief misunderstanding. The exotic dancer assumed Sheggz excluded her from the Gen-Z category but promptly apologized when she realized her error.

Day 7

The live show is on!

31/7/2022 7:00pm

Big Brother has introduced a new twist to the game with the introduction of two fake housemates.

The housemates Deji and Modella have been put in the Level one and two houses respectively and are expected to shake the game up.

Day 6

30/7/2022 11:45pm

The Saturday night party is live!

The 2-hour party will be the first time the houses will party together. Unfortunately for level two housemates, the party ends at 12:00 am. For winning yesterday's wager, level one housemates will have extra hours of drunken fun.

Amaka and Bryan clash over level two shopping

The housemates have had a rocky relationship all week. Today's trade of words was inspired by the weekly shopping.

Day 5

Big Brother issues stern warning to Sheggz and Phyna

The housemates have been found guilty of playing to the camera.

Big Brother has issued a stern warning to Sheggz, Phyna and the whole house on attempting to communicate with viewers or to infer what viewers might be thinking.

The warning was issued right after the wager presentation which was won by the level two house.

Level 2 house wins the wager presentation

The housemates get 1500 pocket naira, exclusive access to shop for the week, Thursday’s pool party and Saturday’s after party.

The Friday weekly wager presentation is underway!

29/7/ 2022 7:00pm

Once again, the houses have come together to present their presentation. Recall that the houses were instructed to form three groups of four housemates. They were told to prepare a talent showcase which will be performed simultaneously.

Levels will compete against each other. The winning level will be determined by the creativity , originality and organization of their performance. Biggie did not mention talent as the focus of their showcase will be on how the groups creatively put together something memorable.

The perks will see the winning level have the opportunity to shop on Saturday while the losing team will survive on the bare minimum. Only the winning team will party next Thursday and the Saturday after party.

Day 4

Level 1 housemates are partying tonight

The housemates have been instructed to prepare for the first pool party slated for 10:00pm tonight.

Level 2 housemates win cake task

For winning, the housemates get the cup cakes designed by the level one housemates.

28/7/2022

Task Time

28/7/2022 3:19 pm

The housemates are hard at work on a cake which will be presented to Big Brother in a few minutes.

Missed the Beauty and Groovy kiss?

Level two housemates, Beauty and Groovy, are moving things up with the speed of light. The housemates grabbed a brief kiss last night.

Bella and Shegzz

What do we call this ship? The housemates continue to cosy up to each other

Day 3

The Level one housemates' first Diary Session is ongoing

27/7/2022 2:00pm

The housemates are sharing with Biggie their thoughts on being on the show.

Big Brother gives new music task

27/7/2022 1:05 pm

Lounge time is over for the housemates as Biggie has directed each house to create a theme song. The music must be an original song composed by the housemates and not a cover of any existing song. The housemates will perform the song as part of their Friday task.

Chichi talks about her life as an exotic dancer

26/7/2022 6:00 pm

The level two housemate hinted to Eloswag that she experienced depression especially when she began the career journey.

The diary sessions are officially underway!

26/7/2022 2:30 pm

The first diary session of the season has kicked off with the Level two housemates. For the session, Big Brother is curious about how the housemates feel about the houses and their winning chances 72 hours into the game.

Phyna and Chichi clash over strategy

Chichi and Phyna got into a heated exchange over Chichi's obsession with level two housemates.

Day 2

26/7/2022 7:00 am

It's officially day 2 of the Level Up game and so far, ships have started forming, and housemates are bonding even tighter.

New twist unravelled

25/7/2022 8:20 pm

It appears the housemates were paired together for a week before the show launch. The housemates are currently sharing what they know about their paired housemate from the other house.

Tail of House reward

For having the poorest performance of the HOH games, Bella has been directed by Biggie to wear her clothes inside out for the week. The directive excludes her undergarments.

Big Brother introduces a new twist

There will be no nominations for the week but the HOH must keep this a secret from the house.

Eloswag wins the first HOH games of the season

25/07/2022 7:00 pm

The level two housemate holds the sole right to nominate a housemate for possible eviction until stated otherwise.

The Head of House Game is ongoing

25/07/2022 6:55 pm

The season's head of house game is officially on! Interestingly, Big Brother united the houses for the game, another hint that we will be in for some mind-blowing twist this season.

Big Brother has announced Bella as the first tail of the season with her reward to be announced soon.

Bella and Chichi clash over a wager task

25/07/2022 2:33 pm

The housemates got into a heated argument over Big Brother's wager task.

Wager Task

The housemates have been directed by Big Brother to plan and deliver a talent show due on Friday. The housemates must split themselves into a group of four with each member of the group showcasing a distinct talent.

Day 1

It's no news that the 24 housemates are in separate houses, accessible on two separate channels, a twist that's got fans curious about Biggie's motive. Speaking of Big Brother, the housemates have received their first wager task of the season.