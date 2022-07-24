RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' ultimate double premiere

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The final double launch premiere is live with a bubbling studio audience! Catch the updates.

Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Instagram/ebuka]
Two new housemates, Elloswagz and Bella have been introduced to the game, bringing the housemates to a total of fourteen.

Biggie unveils second house

It appears Biggie has quit a number up his sleeves this season. Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a second house which will house the housemates unveiled for the Sunday live show.

Fave SZN performs

The fast-rising music star delivered two of her hit singles to an excited crowd. Fave's performance introduced the show's 17th housemate Allyszn who says she's obsessed with lip gloss.

21 housemates are in so far. It's an exciting combo so far but do not take our word for it. See some Twitter reactions:

And an IJGB...

The final housemate of the season, Sheggz looks and sounds like a magnet for the ladies. The housemate says he is from Lagos and London plus he's got that accent! Let's see how it plays out this season.

Saturday's spin teaser unraveled

It turns out the housemate unassumingly chose their houses this season. During the final round of auditions, Biggie made the housemates play a game of cards and dices. Housemates who chose the multicolored cards joined the show on Saturday and were ushered into the level up two house.

There are definitely more twists for all 24 housemates. Gear up and sit tight for an amazing ride. Signed Big Brother.

Blaqbonez wraps the double launch show

The live show wrapped with a thrilling performance by the rap sensation.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

