BBNaija 7: Level two housemates protest as Biggie asks Groovy to move houses

While Deji's move came as no surprise (Big Brother notified the fake housemate during his week's diary session), Groovy's was shocking enough to get the level two housemates protesting.

Recall that the week's diary session saw Big Brother query the housemates about moving certain housemates to aid the level two housemates with their Head of House games.

With house eviction being at stake for this season's HoH games, the level two house has been the worst hit, losing four housemates so far. Big Brother's plot twist sadly has the housemates in tears.