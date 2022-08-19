It was a bittersweet moment for this week’s wager task champions after Big Brother pulled the rug out from under their feet after ordering Groovy to move replace Deji in the level one house.
BBNaija 7: Level two housemates protest as Biggie asks Groovy to move houses
Big Brother switched things up on the housemates on Friday night after ordering Deji and Groovy to move houses.
While Deji's move came as no surprise (Big Brother notified the fake housemate during his week's diary session), Groovy's was shocking enough to get the level two housemates protesting.
Recall that the week's diary session saw Big Brother query the housemates about moving certain housemates to aid the level two housemates with their Head of House games.
With house eviction being at stake for this season's HoH games, the level two house has been the worst hit, losing four housemates so far. Big Brother's plot twist sadly has the housemates in tears.
So far, Dotun, Chichi and Phyna have been inconsolable since the announcement.
