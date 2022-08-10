RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Level one housemates are boring motherf**kers - Phyna

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Phyna has been nominated for the second time in a row by level one housemates.

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Level two housemate Phyna had some unsavoury comments to make about the level one house shortly after her Wednesday diary session.

According to the housemate, the “upstairs house” (level one house) are “boring motherf**kers” preoccupied with pairing up and forming situationships.

A little background story…Before Phyna’s mild outburst, she has opened up to Big Brother about how she felt about getting nominated twice for eviction.

Interestingly, the housemate topped the voting chart last week alongside Amaka. This week, she was nominated alongside Khalid, Ilebaye, Groovy and Bryann.

Meanwhile, the nomination twist introduced this season is guaranteed to create some toxic competition between the houses.

So far, housemates who have come up on the nomination list twice have shared thoughts of being targeted by the level one housemates.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

