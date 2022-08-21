It's another live eviction night and for the third time in a row, the level two house is up and officially two seven housemates short.
BBNaija 7: Kess & Pharmsavi have been evicted
The level two housemates are the fifth and sixth housemates to exit the show this season.
The week's eviction began with Big Brother pulling a major one on the level one housemates by instructing them to pack their bags and await instructions in the arena. The housemates have been on holiday mode for weeks owing to their winning streak.
With the least vote for the week was Kess making him the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show. Pharmsavi followed closely as the sixth housemate.
Both housemates were nominated by week four's HoH Eloswag alongside Daniella, Amaka, Groovy and fake housemates Modella and Chizzy.
A few minutes to the end of the show and show host, Ebuka announced that the houses will finally be merged bringing an end to the different levels.
