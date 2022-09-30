With only a few days to the finale, the finalists appear to have had enough of each other especially with the house hygiene.
BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel
The housemates have fired up the house over an argument about cleaning plates.
Bryann recently lashed out at Rachel over a house argument about certain housemates leaving their plates unwashed. The singer got riled up after Rachel tried to defend leaving her plates in the sink.
Rachel had previously stated that she dumped her plates after seeing other plates left unwashed. Obviously ticked off, Bryann came for her response arguing that people chose to react when it suits them. Things, however, nose dived after Bryann yelled at Rachel for repeatedly calling his name.
The housemates have barely 48 hours to the finale and the stakes are expectedly higher. This Sunday, one housemate will take home the N100 million prize. Fans have already begun speculating who the season's winner will be.
