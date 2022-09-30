RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates have fired up the house over an argument about cleaning plates.

Bryann and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Bryann and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

With only a few days to the finale, the finalists appear to have had enough of each other especially with the house hygiene.

Recommended articles

Bryann recently lashed out at Rachel over a house argument about certain housemates leaving their plates unwashed. The singer got riled up after Rachel tried to defend leaving her plates in the sink.

Rachel had previously stated that she dumped her plates after seeing other plates left unwashed. Obviously ticked off, Bryann came for her response arguing that people chose to react when it suits them. Things, however, nose dived after Bryann yelled at Rachel for repeatedly calling his name.

The housemates have barely 48 hours to the finale and the stakes are expectedly higher. This Sunday, one housemate will take home the N100 million prize. Fans have already begun speculating who the season's winner will be.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Level Up housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

October 1

5 most expensive Nigerian films

Sheggz and Tomi Olusemo [Instagram/allthingstinspo]

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

Funnybros [Instagram/funnybroscomedy]

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance