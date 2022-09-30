BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Bryann recently lashed out at Rachel over a house argument about certain housemates leaving their plates unwashed. The singer got riled up after Rachel tried to defend leaving her plates in the sink.

Rachel had previously stated that she dumped her plates after seeing other plates left unwashed. Obviously ticked off, Bryann came for her response arguing that people chose to react when it suits them. Things, however, nose dived after Bryann yelled at Rachel for repeatedly calling his name.