BBNaija 7: Ilebaye & Khalid have been evicted

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The level two housemates are the third and fourth housemates to exit the season.

Khalid and Ilebaye have been evicted [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Khalid and Ilebaye have been evicted [Instagram/bigbronaija]

It's another Sunday and the least favourite day for the nominated housemates. For the second time in a row, level two housemates were up for nomination for losing the week's Head of House games.

For week three, housemates Ilebaye and Khalid unfortunately left the race as the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the show.

Recall that the housemates were nominated alongside Bryann, Groovy and Phyna. The top two housemates with the highest votes this week are Phyna and Bryann.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

