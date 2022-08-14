It's another Sunday and the least favourite day for the nominated housemates. For the second time in a row, level two housemates were up for nomination for losing the week's Head of House games.
BBNaija 7: Ilebaye & Khalid have been evicted
The level two housemates are the third and fourth housemates to exit the season.
Recommended articles
For week three, housemates Ilebaye and Khalid unfortunately left the race as the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the show.
Recall that the housemates were nominated alongside Bryann, Groovy and Phyna. The top two housemates with the highest votes this week are Phyna and Bryann.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng