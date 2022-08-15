RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I still feel slighted by Phyna moving to Groovy - Amaka

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The level two housemate has repeatedly opened up on how her bestie swept in and took over her crush.

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]
It appears Amaka is yet to be completely over Phyna's betrayal. Following a heart-to-heart with Phyna about her brand new relationship with Groovy, Amaka took to a chat with Modella to express her hurt.

In case you missed the background story, Amaka's relationship with Phyna took a major hit last week after the latter proclaimed her passionate interest in Groovy, disregarding Amaka's feelings. Amaka had previously asked Phyna for guidance on whether to go for Groovy or level one housemate, Giddyfia.

After initially denying that anything transpired between her and Groovy, Phyna later admitted that things happened unexpectedly and beyond her control.

Meanwhile the Groovy and Phyna 'situationship' is rapidly growing momentum with the housemates spending a lot of time with their tongues stuck in each other's mouths. Their relationship comes over a week after Beauty got disqualified for displaying violent behaviour over her relationship with Groovy.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.





