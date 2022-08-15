BBNaija 7: I still feel slighted by Phyna moving to Groovy - Amaka

In case you missed the background story, Amaka's relationship with Phyna took a major hit last week after the latter proclaimed her passionate interest in Groovy, disregarding Amaka's feelings. Amaka had previously asked Phyna for guidance on whether to go for Groovy or level one housemate, Giddyfia.

After initially denying that anything transpired between her and Groovy, Phyna later admitted that things happened unexpectedly and beyond her control.