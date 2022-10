While speaking with show host, Ebuka, Adekunle was seen reading tweets from admirers. One of the tweets stated that Diana had correctly predicted his behaviour.

Adekunle was characterized by another user as a troublemaker who instigated conflicts covertly and craved what Sheggz had.

First, Adekunle inferred that the user doesn't even understand the meanings of the words he used in the tweet, then caps it by saying he doesn't want what Sheggz wants.

“No I do not want what Sheggz wants, if there is anything I stayed till the finals, Sheggz didn’t stay till the finals, I don’t think I would have wanted that,” Adekunle fired.