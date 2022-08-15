RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I make up to 100k per night from being a hype woman - Phyna

The housemate topped the voting charts this week after getting nominated twice in a row.

Phyna is sharing more about her male dominated job as a club hype woman. In a chat with her latest crush, Groovy, the level two housemate revealed that on her best days, she makes up to N100,000 per night excluding her salary.

Both Groovy and Phyna appear to be growing on each other and giving potential 'situationship' vibes.

Following last week's "aggressive cuddling" that cost Phyna a close pal and Sunday night's near-eviction, the unofficial couple seem to have an interesting connection that could blossom this week.

Meanwhile, the level two house lost two housemates during the Sunday live eviction show. Ilebaye and Khalid exited the show in the third week, much to the disappointment of Daniella who has remained inconsolable.

