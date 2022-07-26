RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Level 2 housemate, Hermes has shared his profiling experience by Police officials.

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]
Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]

The housemate, in a chat with fellow housemates on Monday about owning one’s identity, revealed that he has been locked up in “all the police stations in Lagos” over the presumption that he was a criminal due to his looks. Hermes spots a blonde hair with multiple piercings.

Recommended articles

According to the dancer, he gets arrested at least four times every week by Police officers patrolling the streets of Lagos.

The housemates’ stimulating conversation about staying true to one’s identity held hours after the season’s first Head of House games that saw Eloswag emerge winner.

Big Brother finally united the housemates for the games and unveiled yet another twist to the game. Going forward, the housemates will come together for games, tasks and their Saturday night parties.

The level one and two housemates are interestingly no strangers as they had been paired as roommates for a week before the premiere. On Monday, Biggie instructed the housemates to share details of their paired partners with members of their house.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

Talented act Baba Kuboye releases new EP 'From Ikoyi With Horns'

Talented act Baba Kuboye releases new EP 'From Ikoyi With Horns'

Tems' 2020 song 'Free Mind' debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 2020 song 'Free Mind' debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

'You are a broke infected girl' - Cossy Orjiakor drags Halima Abubakar on Instagram

'You are a broke infected girl' - Cossy Orjiakor drags Halima Abubakar on Instagram

Halima Abubakar calls out Shan George for saying she didn't date Apostle Johnson Suleman

Halima Abubakar calls out Shan George for saying she didn't date Apostle Johnson Suleman

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu and fiancee expecting 1st child

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu and fiancee expecting 1st child

BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the ‘Level Up’ season

BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the ‘Level Up’ season

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

BBNaija season 7