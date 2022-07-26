The housemate, in a chat with fellow housemates on Monday about owning one’s identity, revealed that he has been locked up in “all the police stations in Lagos” over the presumption that he was a criminal due to his looks. Hermes spots a blonde hair with multiple piercings.
BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes
Level 2 housemate, Hermes has shared his profiling experience by Police officials.
According to the dancer, he gets arrested at least four times every week by Police officers patrolling the streets of Lagos.
The housemates’ stimulating conversation about staying true to one’s identity held hours after the season’s first Head of House games that saw Eloswag emerge winner.
Big Brother finally united the housemates for the games and unveiled yet another twist to the game. Going forward, the housemates will come together for games, tasks and their Saturday night parties.
The level one and two housemates are interestingly no strangers as they had been paired as roommates for a week before the premiere. On Monday, Biggie instructed the housemates to share details of their paired partners with members of their house.
