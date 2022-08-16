BBNaija 7: I don't want my woman to work, I want a housewife not a career woman - Chizzy

Chizzy first stated that he did not want a working wife but later reiterated that he did not want a wife with a full-time job.

According to the fake housemate, his future wife must either be a stay-home wife or own a business, adding that he wants to remain the primary provider in his home. The rider further detailed he had no plans to settle with career women or entertainers.

Meanwhile, Chizzy was nominated alongside six other housemates on Monday. During his Tuesday diary session, Big Brother noted that his position in the house prevents him from getting evicted despite his nomination.