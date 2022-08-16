RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I don't want my woman to work, I want a housewife not a career woman - Chizzy

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The fake housemate revealed his dream woman in a chat with level one housemates.

Chizzy Big Brother Naija 7 fake housemate [bibronaija]
Chizzy Big Brother Naija 7 fake housemate [bibronaija]

One of Big Brother's riders, Chizzy has detailed what he expects from his future wife during a chat with the housemates.

Chizzy first stated that he did not want a working wife but later reiterated that he did not want a wife with a full-time job.

According to the fake housemate, his future wife must either be a stay-home wife or own a business, adding that he wants to remain the primary provider in his home. The rider further detailed he had no plans to settle with career women or entertainers.

Meanwhile, Chizzy was nominated alongside six other housemates on Monday. During his Tuesday diary session, Big Brother noted that his position in the house prevents him from getting evicted despite his nomination.

It is unclear if his "non-career wife" talk barely an hour after his diary session, could be one of his ways to rile up the housemates and keep the viewers entertained.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

