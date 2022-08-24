RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I don tire! - Deji laments over relationship with Chichi

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate revealed to Dotun that he has grown weary of the attention he's been getting from Chichi.

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]
Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

Deji may have left his shippers in a pool of tears on Tuesday night after admitting that he could no longer hold his end of the romance with Chichi but did not know how to tell her.

In a chat with Dotun, the fake housemate lamented her 'obsessive' behaviour presumably worsened by the merging of the houses.

Recall that both housemates formed a romantic bond from the now defunct level one house. In diary sessions that ensued, Deji admitted to Biggie that he was interested in pursuing something with Chichi as she proved interesting.

The couple's relationship got even more intense after Chichi's emotional reaction to his transfer to the level two house. The housemate was an emotional wreck for hours and later got into a fight with Adekunle whom she accused of being a "hater of good things."

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
