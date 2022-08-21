Week four’s Saturday night party had the housemates finally taking advantage of the music and the dancefloor.
BBNaija 7: Housemates dazzle in superhero themed week 4 Saturday night party
DJ Dayzee and DJ Shawn kept the housemates on their toes for the duration of the party.
Recommended articles
A major highlight of the night was the housemates' superhero outfits for the night some of which ranged from great to downright disastrous.
Top on the list of lucky housemates was Hermes in his Joker costume complete with the painted face.
Sheggz topped the list of the least lucky housemates as his outfit ripped right before the party.
This week’s party, interestingly ended on a dramatic note with Diana firing Rachael for accepting Giddyfia’s advances. The ladies argued for a few minutes before other housemates got in and saved the day.
Check out some Twitter reactions:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng