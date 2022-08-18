BBNaija 7: Groovy is good looking but slightly timid - Sheggz

Sheggz detailed in a chat with co-housemates Dotun, Chichi, Doyin and his sweetheart Bella that he felt Groovy was good looking but “slightly timid.”

The housemate’s comment was sparked by a conversation about housemates perceived to be strong outside the house. According to Sheggz, Groovy possesses the looks to make him an easy favourite.

Evicted housemate Khalid also topped the list of names discussed by the housemates and they unanimously concluded that he was one of the smartest contenders from the house.

Recall that Khalid was evicted last Sunday alongside Ilebaye. The reality star has since debunked fans’ claims that he had s*x while Daniella while in the house.