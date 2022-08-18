Level one housemate Sheggz has shared his thoughts on level two housemate Groovy.
BBNaija 7: Groovy is good looking but slightly timid - Sheggz
The housemate appears to also not be over his Tuesday night fight with fellow level one housemate Adekunle.
Recommended articles
Sheggz detailed in a chat with co-housemates Dotun, Chichi, Doyin and his sweetheart Bella that he felt Groovy was good looking but “slightly timid.”
The housemate’s comment was sparked by a conversation about housemates perceived to be strong outside the house. According to Sheggz, Groovy possesses the looks to make him an easy favourite.
Evicted housemate Khalid also topped the list of names discussed by the housemates and they unanimously concluded that he was one of the smartest contenders from the house.
Recall that Khalid was evicted last Sunday alongside Ilebaye. The reality star has since debunked fans’ claims that he had s*x while Daniella while in the house.
On what transpired, Khalid revealed it was more of “aggressive kissing” as opposed to what it seemed like.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng