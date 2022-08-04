RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Fans defend Eloswag's outburst over clash with Chomzy & Bella

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates got into a heated argument after Chomzy made a joke about the Eloswag and Phyna kiss.

Eloswag is the first HOH [Big Brother Naija ]
Eloswag is the first HOH [Big Brother Naija ]

Twitter fans of the season have rallied to the defense of Eloswag over a brief but heated exchange with Bella and Chomzy.

Things rapidly went south in the house after Eloswag felt disrespected by a joke made by Chomzy. In a bid to express his displeasure, the ladies felt offended and dished out choice words.

Amid the argument, Sheggz weighed in to defend his house sweetheart, Bella, threatening to get physical in her defense. Expectedly, Twitter followers had quite a lot to say about Sheggz' actions.

Since the season's first Saturday night party, the housemates have continued to make jokes about Eloswag kissing Phyna after admitting to having romantic designs on Chomzy. During the housemate's Wednesday diary session, he expressed to Big Brother how the infamous joke poses him as a player.

Check out Twitter reactions:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Fans defend Eloswag's outburst over clash with Chomzy & Bella

BBNaija 7: Fans defend Eloswag's outburst over clash with Chomzy & Bella

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

AVRS honours Olu Jacobs & Ajoke Silva with membership certificates

AVRS honours Olu Jacobs & Ajoke Silva with membership certificates

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

FilmOne wraps shoot of debut original ‘Adire’

FilmOne wraps shoot of debut original ‘Adire’

Gospel rapper, Lecrae ends mixtape era with final 'Church Clothes 4'

Gospel rapper, Lecrae ends mixtape era with final 'Church Clothes 4'

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Trending

Nigerians have wondered why they have to between watching the trenches and Islanders at the same time. [BBNaija]

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Beauty attacks Illebaye in fresh rift over Groovy

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Bella clears the air on relationship with Sheggz