RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Modella joined the season alongside Deji as fake housemates in the second week of the show.

Modella [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Modella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Big Brother had viewers holding their breath during the week's Sunday live show after host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a possible eviction of at least one housemate.

Recommended articles

The housemate turned out to be one of Biggie's fake housemate Modella. Hours to the live show, other fake housemates Deji, Chizzy and Rachel were instructed to not come forward if an announcement of a "fake housemate" is made.

Modella joined the show with Deji a month ago as a fake housemate. While their roles were not explicitly stated, Modella failed Big Brother's first task. Recall that the housemate was instructed to cause some chaos in the Beauty and Groovy ship, a task she found too herculean to undertake.

Away from her failed task, Modella's stay on the show got exciting towards its end with her "situationship" with Bryann. Modella also earned herself a role in a Showmax Original for winning the streamer's task.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted

BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Champ & DJ Phatt [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Champ & DJ Phatt [Pulse DJ Ratings]

Young Jonn shares heartwarming short film for “Love Is Not Enough EP

Young Jonn shares heartwarming short film for “Love Is Not Enough” EP

Spotify celebrates Lagos as a tastemaker city

Spotify celebrates Lagos as a tastemaker city

BBNaija 7: Housemates storm beach-themed week 5 Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Housemates storm beach-themed week 5 Saturday night party

Future Sounds Vol.22 featuring Bayanni, Lilpresh, Goya Menor, Funmi Arewa and more

Future Sounds Vol.22 featuring Bayanni, Lilpresh, Goya Menor, Funmi Arewa and more

Charlamagne Tha god: Blessed, Black, and Highly Favored [Pulse Interview]

Charlamagne Tha god: Blessed, Black, and Highly Favored [Pulse Interview]

Dan Drizzy gives up everything for love on new single titled 'Robo Love'

Dan Drizzy gives up everything for love on new single titled 'Robo Love'

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy