BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from the house

"Phyna told me before we started playing the HoH games and I just couldn't concentrate. I feel so bad about it," Doyin stated amid tears.

Speaking on what attracted her to both housemates, Doyin shared:

"I just really liked the girl. She was my roommate during the lockdown. We really got to know each other. She is so selfless and loyal and then Cyph. The first day I saw him, I just really wanted to know him. He has balls, I don't really get to meet men with balls. It was like a friendship pro max. Like a senior brother of friendship. There were really just my people."

The level one housemate also shared how it hurt so much that the housemates and viewers never got to see the positive sides of Beauty. "The way she left, I know she is way more than that and I wish she stayed long enough for people to get to know this side."