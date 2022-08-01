RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka & Khalid nominated for eviction

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

At least one housemate is expected to exit the Big Brother house this weekend.

Nominated Level two housemates [bigbronaija]
Hermes, the week's HoH has listed five level two housemates for possible eviction following a few minutes of consulting with his fellow level one housemates.

The housemates nominated for the week are Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka and shockingly, Hermes' roommate Khalid. At least one of the nominated housemates is expected to exit the game.

Reactions: Expectedly, Twitter is going wild with fans sharing their thoughts on the nomination process.

Check out some tweets:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

