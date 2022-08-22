BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

For the week, Biggie let the housemates compete by sex as opposed to playing as a group. Majority of the games' participants, however, got disqualified for picking more than one donkwa.

As was the norm in previous seasons, Chomzy gets to enjoy the luxurious HoH lounge with a housemate of the opposite sex. Unsurprisingly, the week's HoH chose her predecessor Eloswag. The housemates get to also enjoy immunity from the week's eviction.