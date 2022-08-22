Finally! The season has its first female Head of House in the person of former level two housemate Chomzy.
BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season
The housemate emerged tops in the final rounds of the week's Head of House games.
For the week, Biggie let the housemates compete by sex as opposed to playing as a group. Majority of the games' participants, however, got disqualified for picking more than one donkwa.
As was the norm in previous seasons, Chomzy gets to enjoy the luxurious HoH lounge with a housemate of the opposite sex. Unsurprisingly, the week's HoH chose her predecessor Eloswag. The housemates get to also enjoy immunity from the week's eviction.
Speaking of immunity, show host Ebuka confirmed, minutes after the games, that there will be no evictions this week. Big Brother will, however, invite the housemates to nominate fellow housemates for a fake eviction.
