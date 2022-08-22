RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate emerged tops in the final rounds of the week's Head of House games.

Chomzy Big Brother Naija housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Chomzy Big Brother Naija housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Finally! The season has its first female Head of House in the person of former level two housemate Chomzy.

Recommended articles

For the week, Biggie let the housemates compete by sex as opposed to playing as a group. Majority of the games' participants, however, got disqualified for picking more than one donkwa.

As was the norm in previous seasons, Chomzy gets to enjoy the luxurious HoH lounge with a housemate of the opposite sex. Unsurprisingly, the week's HoH chose her predecessor Eloswag. The housemates get to also enjoy immunity from the week's eviction.

Speaking of immunity, show host Ebuka confirmed, minutes after the games, that there will be no evictions this week. Big Brother will, however, invite the housemates to nominate fellow housemates for a fake eviction.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy