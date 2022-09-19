RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi wins penultimate Head of House games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

In addition to the exciting HoH perks, Chichi automatically gets a spot in the season's finale.

Chichi has emerged the winner of the penultimate Head of House games. The win comes at a crucial time in the game and earning her the spot as the third female to win the games this season.

The housemate's win spots some exciting privileges including an automatic slot at the season's finale and Big Brother's newly introduced supreme Veto power.

Following the newly announced supreme veto power, nominations for the week will play out differently.

According to Biggie, the housemates will present a 90-second pitch to the HoH on why they deserve a slot at the finale. As holder of the supreme veto power, Chichi will select two housemates for slots in the finale. Other housemates will be automatically up for possible eviction.

In addition to her wins, Chichi gets to enjoy the luxurious HoH lounge with Chizzy as her partner. The HoH also gets the Showmax movie date reward.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

