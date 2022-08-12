BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

The brief moment was packed with enough ‘wows’ to replicate an ambulance siren and testament to Chichi’s exotic dancing skill.

In case you are wondering why Deji, the housemate has shot several shots at the fake housemate, shots that he recently confirmed to Big Brother.

Recall that during this week’s diary session, Deji admitted to Big Brother that he would consider a relationship with Chichi because of her personality. The fake housemate also revealed that Doyin and Chomzy had their radars on him as well.