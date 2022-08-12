RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Deji recently revealed to Big Brother that the exotic dancer has hinted on nursing romantic feelings for him.

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

Level one housemate Chichi gave co-housemate Deji and the viewers a much-awaited show of her dancing skills.

The brief moment was packed with enough ‘wows’ to replicate an ambulance siren and testament to Chichi’s exotic dancing skill.

Watch the video:

In case you are wondering why Deji, the housemate has shot several shots at the fake housemate, shots that he recently confirmed to Big Brother.

Recall that during this week’s diary session, Deji admitted to Big Brother that he would consider a relationship with Chichi because of her personality. The fake housemate also revealed that Doyin and Chomzy had their radars on him as well.

Meanwhile, the Doyin situation appears to be nosediving as the pair continue to have personality crashes.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

