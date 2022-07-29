BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Season seven may unofficially have the first love ship of the season with housemates Sheggz and Bella.

The housemates have fast become an item, cozying up and interestingly, spending quality time together and pet-name calling. The unofficial couple have also banded together on how they feel about certain housemates.

In a recent clip making the rounds, the housemates go on about how they feel like co-housemates Chichi and Doyin are after their bond.

"I don't know, they are just trying so hard to break this thing. They are trying," Bella shared with Sheggz. "But they can't," Sheggz replies.

Watch the clip:

Very early on in the game, Bella and Chichi fell out over their Friday task. The former later revealed that they could never be friends.

A triangle could also be developing in the mix as Doyin recently admitted to Sheggz that she's nursed romantic feelings for him but stayed away because of Bella.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

