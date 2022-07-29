BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

In a recent clip making the rounds, the housemates go on about how they feel like co-housemates Chichi and Doyin are after their bond.

"I don't know, they are just trying so hard to break this thing. They are trying," Bella shared with Sheggz. "But they can't," Sheggz replies.

Very early on in the game, Bella and Chichi fell out over their Friday task. The former later revealed that they could never be friends.