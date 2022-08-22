Diana and Chichi have earned much deserved medals for the first fight of the season following Big Brother’s recent merger.
BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge
Big Brother finally merged both houses, a move that fans expect will bring more drama to the season.
The former level two housemates got messy on Sunday night after Chichi flung Diana’s clothes from her ‘man’ Deji’s wardrobe. Things got messy very quickly between the ladies with other housemates dragging them apart to avoid fisticuffs.

Deji had a few things to say about the fight and much to the chagrin of Chichi’s fans, it wasn’t in her favour. In a chat with Dotun following the major row, Deji tagged Chichi a market woman for attacking Diana over his wardrobe space.
Apparently, the fight between the ladies had a lot less to do with the wardrobe. Hours before the fight, Chichi had mentioned how disgusted she was about Diana’s Saturday night with Rachel over Giddyfia.
The season is surely about to get spicier with Big Brother’s merger announcement.
Recall that the live eviction show ended with Biggie instructing the level two housemates to pack up and await further instructions which turned out to be that the housemates must now live together in one house.
