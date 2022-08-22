BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

The former level two housemates got messy on Sunday night after Chichi flung Diana’s clothes from her ‘man’ Deji’s wardrobe. Things got messy very quickly between the ladies with other housemates dragging them apart to avoid fisticuffs.

Deji had a few things to say about the fight and much to the chagrin of Chichi’s fans, it wasn’t in her favour. In a chat with Dotun following the major row, Deji tagged Chichi a market woman for attacking Diana over his wardrobe space.

Apparently, the fight between the ladies had a lot less to do with the wardrobe. Hours before the fight, Chichi had mentioned how disgusted she was about Diana’s Saturday night with Rachel over Giddyfia.

The season is surely about to get spicier with Big Brother’s merger announcement.