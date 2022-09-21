Tuesday night wager task prep ended on a near-violent note after housemates Chichi and Bella had a face-off over the latter's "rudeness."
BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task
The housemates got into a heated argument after Chichi accused Bella of repeatedly interrupting her wager task contribution.
The heated argument ensued over Bella repeatedly interrupting Chichi during a meeting about their wager task for the week.
Ticked off by the Head of House reprimanding her behaviour, Bella sparked a mild exchange that spread to Sheggz for expectedly, getting involved to defend his sweetheart.
With one more week to the season's finale, the tension in the house is sky-high. Currently, three housemates; Chichi, Daniella and Phyna have secure spots for the finale. The rest of the house will battle it out this weekend.
