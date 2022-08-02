RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Bella clears the air on relationship with Sheggz

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates are unofficially an item in the Level one house.

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

Bella has left a number of broken hearts in her wake after bringing Sheggz up to date on the state of her feelings for him.

In a heart-to-heart with Sheggz, Bella clarified that there was nothing romantic going on as they are still in the "just friends" stage.

"We are getting to know each other. We are not dating or have you asked me out?" Bella queried in the mild exchange.

Watch a clip:

Barely 24 hours later, in another conversation, Bella accused Sheggz of not finding her attractive after the London-based housemate revealed that he had not had an erection since coming into the house.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

