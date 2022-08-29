RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Amaka evicted in shocking immediate eviction process

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Big Brother announced the season's first-ever immediate eviction process on Monday night.

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Amaka has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija season seven. The former level two housemate's eviction was announced on Monday night in an unprecedented immediate eviction style announced by Big Brother following the housemates' HoH games.

Amaka and Doyin led the nomination process with six votes each. It appears that the tie was broken by Big Brother by nullifying one of the votes presumably made by one of the fake housemates.

Amaka's eviction will be the first of one more to come this week. The rest of the house except Head of House, Dotun is up for possible eviction this week.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
