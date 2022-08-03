It appears viewers have been missing all the bedroom action from the level two house as according to housemates Phyna and Amaka, condoms are mysteriously missing.
BBNaija 7: Amaka & Phyna lament missing condoms in the house
The housemates have noted the incessant replacement of condoms in the level two house.
In a viral video clip, the housemates comically question the incessant replacement of condoms in the house.
The level two house currently boasts of the Beauty and Groovy love ship and unofficial couple Daniella and Khalid. While the Daniella and Khalid situation is stuck in the friendzone stage, Beauty and Groovy continue to show signs of exclusivity with Beauty already quick to mark her territory.
Recall the beauty queen earned a strike on Sunday for assaulting fellow housemate Ilebaye over her presumed attachment to her 'man'.
Overall, the housemates' second week got off to an interesting start with Big Brother introducing two fake housemates Deji and Modella. The housemates have now been tasked with shaking things up in the house.
