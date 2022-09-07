RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Allysyn reveals how she feels about Hermes' girlfriends

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates became a love match weeks ago, a dream come true for Hermes in spite of his polyamorous relationship status.

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Allysyn has finally let out how she feels about Hermes and his Polyamorous relationship outside the house. In a chat with Daniella on Wednesday, the housemate revealed how strong her emotions for Hermes were and how his girlfriends may have affected them outside the house.

Read Also

During the chat, Allysyn also hinted that while she had no qualms with a friends with benefit situation with Hermes, the house may have heightened things and blurred her reasoning.

Both housemates stunned viewers some weeks ago with a passionate kiss following one of the house’s Saturday night parties. Since their sensational kiss, the pair have thrived albeit with some bumps, as one of the season’s increasingly numerous ships.

Meanwhile, none of the couple’s “aggressive cuddling” have gone viral in spite of Hermes’ numerous sexual innuendos and of course, the privacy of the Head of House lounge.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
