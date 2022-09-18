BBNaija 7: Allysyn & Dotun have been evicted

The week's eviction show kicked off with Big Brother's level three guests Chomzy, Dotun and Eloswag finally exiting the house. Recall that the housemates got evicted last week but got the honour of enjoying an extra week in Biggie's house.

With the show finally two weeks to its finale, the house is left with eight housemates contending for the N100 million grand prize. The house also still has Chizzy and Rachel, Biggie's riders headed to the finale but not for the season's prize.