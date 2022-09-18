Allysyn and Dotun's journey on the Level Up season has come to an end with their week eight eviction.
BBNaija 7: Allysyn & Dotun have been evicted
The season is officially in its crunch time with two weeks to its grand finale.
The week's eviction show kicked off with Big Brother's level three guests Chomzy, Dotun and Eloswag finally exiting the house. Recall that the housemates got evicted last week but got the honour of enjoying an extra week in Biggie's house.
With the show finally two weeks to its finale, the house is left with eight housemates contending for the N100 million grand prize. The house also still has Chizzy and Rachel, Biggie's riders headed to the finale but not for the season's prize.
