Adekunle is officially the Head of House for week three. The housemate knocked out his competitors with 25 points.
BBNaija 7: Adekunle wins week 3’s HoH games
The housemate has earned immunity for himself and his fellow level one housemates.
Among the perks of being HoH, the housemate has earned immunity for not just himself but his fellow level one housemates. He also gets to nominate five housemates from the level two house for possible eviction.
Nominations: The housemate has put up Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy for possible eviction.
