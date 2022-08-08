RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Adekunle wins week 3’s HoH games

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate has earned immunity for himself and his fellow level one housemates.

Adekunle wins the week’s HoH games [bigbronaija]

Adekunle is officially the Head of House for week three. The housemate knocked out his competitors with 25 points.

Among the perks of being HoH, the housemate has earned immunity for not just himself but his fellow level one housemates. He also gets to nominate five housemates from the level two house for possible eviction.

Nominations: The housemate has put up Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy for possible eviction.

