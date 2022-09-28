BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann

Chichi has expressed her disappointment over Phyna's claims that she had eyes for Groovy in-spite of their friendship.
Phyna had previously accused Chichi of making sexual moves at Groovy.
In a chat with Bryann on Wednesday afternoon, the former Head of House detailed her shock and disappointment after Phyna recently called her out with claims that she "gave Groovy body language" to suggest that she was sexually attracted to him. "If I wanted Groovy, nothing would have stood in my way," Chichi vehemently stated in her chat with the former level two housemate.
Prior to the infamous chat between Phyna and Chichi, the former had picked up the same conversation with Bella on Monday, detailing how Chichi had attempted moves at her sweetheart.
Meanwhile, Groovy came to the end of his BBN journey last Sunday after getting evicted alongside Hermes and Sheggz.
