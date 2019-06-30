The 2019 edition of bbnaija kicks off in the studio situated in the heart of Lagos,Nigeria.

According to Multichoice Nigeria,this year's edition of the reality TV show well last 92days of intense drama, romance, and spice.

With the organisers promising 12 different spices- with a spice dished out each week- the housemates were ushered into the well decorated BBNaija house they reek so much of the Nigerian cultures.

The show, which has Ebuka as the host as unveiled by the organisers in February 2019 will run till September 30.

The opening show will kick off at exactly 7pm when all the housemates will be revealed as well as the one housemate that was chosen by the viewers through social media polls.

The reality show will kick off with a two- hour launch show that will air live on Africa Magic showcase.

The intense battle for the N60 million grand prize will continue on the dedicated24-hour live channel s of BBNaija- DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel29.

The technology is mind boggling and this might be the new home of Big Brother Africa.

The BBNaija House is one of the most unique in Africa with the fibre connection that ensures seemlesss connection and no issues.